Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $11,223.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00274019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001421 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,937,763 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

