Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Up 84.6% in March

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NKG traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 61,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

