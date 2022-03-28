HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

HDB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.27. 806,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,182 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

