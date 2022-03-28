Van ECK Associates Corp Has $16.91 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,414,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,588,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,635,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura cut their price objective on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

