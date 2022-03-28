Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,808 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Realty Income by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.72. 3,393,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,277. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.42 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

