Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Tops $0.0041

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $3,860.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.52 or 0.00207938 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 289,772,706 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

