Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $24.36

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $790.85 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

