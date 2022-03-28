Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts have commented on CADE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,179,000 after purchasing an additional 500,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after buying an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after buying an additional 1,842,517 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. 1,180,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

