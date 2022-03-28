Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 128,506 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $28.08. 16,375,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,635,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

