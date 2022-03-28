Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,100 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 479,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 107,177 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 543,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after buying an additional 70,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 308,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,703. The company has a market cap of $460.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

