DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Up 78.6% in March

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

NYSE:XPOA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. DPCM Capital has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.