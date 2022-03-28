Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,100 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $7,769,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $421,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 49.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,094. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other Kirby news, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

