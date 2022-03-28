$12.03 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to announce $12.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.38 and the highest is $13.37. Cable One reported earnings per share of $11.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO traded up $18.59 on Monday, hitting $1,525.50. 20,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,494.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,676.55. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $65,967,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.