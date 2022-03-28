Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $495.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $482.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

