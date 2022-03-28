YooShi Market Cap Hits $135.17 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. YooShi has a total market cap of $135.17 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.16 or 0.07082826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.20 or 0.99942099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

Buying and Selling YooShi

