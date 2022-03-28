Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

DSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 169,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Viant Technology has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.79 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,592 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

