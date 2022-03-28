Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $53,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. 2,842,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.97.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

