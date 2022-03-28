Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Puxin alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 184,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41. Puxin has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Puxin ( NYSE:NEW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($24.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 1,221.55% and a negative net margin of 47.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 374.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.