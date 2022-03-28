Short Interest in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Expands By 69.2%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.08. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

