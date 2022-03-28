Van ECK Associates Corp Has $55.89 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,556 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,085. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $275.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

