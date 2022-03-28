Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $5.45 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00011491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $26.52 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.41 or 1.00007929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00062998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

