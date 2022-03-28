Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOT.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.21. 200,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$417.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.09. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$5.48.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.