$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will post $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.38 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 5,448,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.