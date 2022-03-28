Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$38.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.53.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

