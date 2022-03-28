Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 112,615 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,615 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $66,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:U traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.11. 2,293,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,946. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

