Short Interest in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Grows By 66.7%

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 91.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 27,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

