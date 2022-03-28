Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

