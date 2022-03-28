Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PUMSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Puma from €145.00 ($159.34) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Puma from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Puma from €113.00 ($124.18) to €114.00 ($125.27) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Puma from €108.00 ($118.68) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Puma from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 11,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Puma has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.