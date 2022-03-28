Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 854,659 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 854,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $78,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,617. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock valued at $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

