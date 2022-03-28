Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAL traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.32. 9,386,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,433,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

