WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Cap of $48.78 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. WHALE has a total market cap of $48.78 million and $846,749.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $6.33 or 0.00013372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.36 or 0.07071957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.81 or 0.99891531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

