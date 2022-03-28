ZB Token Reaches Market Cap of $89.06 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $89.06 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

