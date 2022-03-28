$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%.

IGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. 960,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.04. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $32.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

