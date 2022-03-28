Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,337,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,634. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.