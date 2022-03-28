$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,077. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83,709.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 102,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

