Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 18,965 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $96,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,849 shares of company stock worth $21,606,781. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,000. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $257.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

