Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVVV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 2,712,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,789. Livewire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

