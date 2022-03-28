Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LVVV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 2,712,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,789. Livewire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
