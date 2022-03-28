Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,005,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 18,227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 326.7 days.

Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $$0.88 during midday trading on Monday. 23,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.