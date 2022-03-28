Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,373,291 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,930,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,373,291 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of New Gold worth $97,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

NGD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 5,299,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,595,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

