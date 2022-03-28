Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 988,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.