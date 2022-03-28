SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $19,738.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.68 or 0.07072043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.46 or 0.99973530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,157,419 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

