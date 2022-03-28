Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,846 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $109,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,905,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,240,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

