BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE ZWB traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,245. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.81.

