Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 70.1% in March

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,757,200 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 1,032,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSRGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.37. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $107.80 and a 12 month high of $143.92.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

