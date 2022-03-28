MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

MRPRF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

MRPRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($12.09) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.75 ($14.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

