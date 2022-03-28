Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Down 58.5% in March

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OVTZ traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 69,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,713. Oculus VisionTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

