Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Down 58.5% in March

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS OVTZ traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 69,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,713. Oculus VisionTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.
About Oculus VisionTech (Get Rating)
