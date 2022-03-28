Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NYSE:CNVY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,110. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 147.7% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 319,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent (Get Rating)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.