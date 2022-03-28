Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 186,271 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,271 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $133,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 249,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,027. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.77.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

