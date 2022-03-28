Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.43. 973,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,446. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

