Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Cap of $525,484.85 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $525,484.85 and approximately $23.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.00456413 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

